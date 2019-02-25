Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), announced today that its board of directors declared a 5 percent increase in the company's quarterly dividend rate, from the previous rate of $0.20 per share to $0.21 per share. The fiscal second quarter 2019 quarterly dividend is payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2019. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.84 per share.

"We are pleased to raise our quarterly dividend rate as a demonstration of our strong financial position and free cash flow," said John P. Groetelaars, Hill-Rom president and CEO. "We continue to be committed to a capital allocation strategy of returning value to our shareholders while investing in the transformation of our portfolio to better serve patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care."

About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. We partner with health care providers in more than 100 countries, across all care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency and Respiratory Health. Our innovations ensure caregivers have the products they need to help diagnose, treat and protect their patients; speed up recoveries; and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

