Hill-Rom Unveils New Corporate Logo And Global Brand Identity

Company Strengthens Market Positioning and Strategic Growth Potential Behind Single Powerful Brand

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global medical technology company Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), today announced a global rebrand as Hillrom™ with an updated brand promise of Advancing Connected Care™.

"With our rapid advancements in digital health and connected care, we are extending our physical healthcare environment solutions to the digital space," said President and CEO John Groetelaars. "We are excited to launch our new brand, which reaffirms our identity and underscores our commitment to the continued transformation of our business."

The modernized Hillrom visual brand – with the "H" and "r" in the logo depicting the ones and zeros that underpin the digital world – reflects the company's strong and growing capabilities in connected devices, advanced analytics and delivery of actionable insights at the point of care. The brand transition propels Hillrom forward from its history in hospital beds and medical device development to one that advances connected care across the healthcare continuum.

Recent successes highlight this transition:

Hillrom's recently announced global collaboration with Microsoft. The combined offerings, using Microsoft Azure®, are intended to dynamically analyze real-time sensing data from medical devices and historical medical record information, and communicate potential patient risk and hospital protocol actions directly to caregivers at the point of care.

The U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) grant of Conditional Authority to Operate (ATO-C) to the company's Welch Allyn® Connex® monitoring systems, Connex® vital signs connectivity solutions, ELI™ 380 resting ECG (electrocardiograph) device and NaviCare® Nurse Call. The DoD authorization allows these Hillrom vital signs monitoring systems, resting ECG device and care communications platform to be connected to DoD healthcare system networks in the U.S. and internationally.

Hillrom's acquisition of Voalte, a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications, to accelerate Hillrom's leadership in care communications and advance the company's digital and mobile communications platform and capabilities. The companies' combination has already led to substantial customer wins.

The new Hillrom brand brings together the company's acquisitions and updated focus areas, which help caregivers to:

Accelerate patient recovery

Simplify clinical communication and collaboration

Enable earlier diagnosis and treatment

Optimize surgical efficiency and safety

Shift care closer to home

Beyond the company's visual brand update, Hillrom is uniting its acquired company brands. The Welch Allyn brand will continue as a flagship product family for the company's patient monitoring and diagnostic solutions. The Voalte brand, which Hillrom acquired in April, will continue as a cornerstone of the company's expanded Care Communications product line. All other brands will be transitioning over time to the Hillrom brand.

"Our customers know us in a number of different ways, and today we bring them together under a powerful global Hillrom brand," said Groetelaars. "Our 10,000 employees around the world can proudly say they work for Hillrom, a single brand with a single mission: every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers."

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

