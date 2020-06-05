Hillcrest, Serving A Vulnerable Population, Keeps Residents Smiling Behind Their Masks During The COVID-19 Lockdown

LA VERNE, Calif., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a vulnerable population of over 400 seniors living in a continuing care retirement community that has been locked down since March, it would be hard to predict that smiles are the norm behind their masked faces. This is not your typical expectation of a senior living community during a pandemic!

The Neighborhood

The Wall Street Journal reported on June 1, 2020: "the first major federal effort to measure the deadly impact of the new corona virus in nursing homes found approximately 26,000 deaths, a total that likely falls short of showing the full toll on some of the most vulnerable in America." However, "a tally from data from around the U.S. shows more than 42,000 deaths and over 200,000 cases in long term care facilities including nursing homes and assisted living sites. This total likely undercuts the full outbreak."

Not one case of COVID -19 has been contracted at Hillcrest Independent Living sites, Assisted Living sites or inside it's 59 bed skilled nursing facility, Woods Health Services. All the while, since the CDC mandated a lockdown of all nursing homes and retirement facilities, accommodations for programs, activities, and fitness routines have been provided, virtually, that is. Woods Health Services has been ahead of the curve in preparing a mitigation strategy for a potential surge.

History: Hillcrest began in 1947 when La Verne residents partnered with the Church of the Brethren to create a retirement home for the community. From 10 cottages, a manor and chapel, Hillcrest evolved to more than 55 acres growing to accommodate the healthcare needs of a rising senior population and operates the only skilled nursing facility in the area.

Hillcrest operates on the researched inspired principle that whole person wellness involves a multidisciplinary approach considering every spectrum of the wellness circle; body, mind, emotions, spirit, relationships, environment and pursuits.

The energy is positive as residents express gratitude daily for this safe space.

Media Contact:

Erica Reiter

909-392-4302

[email protected]

SOURCE Hillcrest