Hillenbrand Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BATESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) today announced the following investor events:

D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Industrials & Services Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Chicago . Joe A. Raver , President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at 1:45 p.m. CDT with a live webcast at http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco45/hi/.

in . Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in New York City . Joe A. Raver will speak at 9:10 a.m. EDT with a live webcast at http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/hi/.

Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Senior Director of Investor Relations will also attend these conferences for Hillenbrand. The presentation documents will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

