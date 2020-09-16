Hillenbrand Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BATESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) today announced the following investor events:

The D.A. Davidson 19 th Annual Virtual Industrials & Services Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 . Joe Raver , President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at 11:45 a.m. ET with a live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco50/hi/1579456.

Annual Virtual Industrials & Services Conference on . , President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at with a live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco50/hi/1579456. The Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020 . Joe Raver is scheduled to present at 9:15 a.m. ET with a live webcast at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tiuzU0NITpSZgZyYHy2t4g.

Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Senior Director of Investor Relations will also participate in these conferences for Hillenbrand. The presentation documents will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

CONTACT:

Investor Relations for Hillenbrand

Rich Dudley

Senior Director

Investor Relations

Phone: 812-931-5001

E-mail: [email protected]

