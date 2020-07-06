Hillenbrand to Present at CJS Securities 20th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

BATESVILLE, Ind., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Raver is scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 20th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, which is being held virtually. The presentation document will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

Also participating in the conference for Hillenbrand will be Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Senior Director, Investor Relations.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hillenbrand.com

