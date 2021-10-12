Hiller Measurements Announces ProteusRF, Delivers Custom RFIUs in 4 Weeks Rather than the Traditional 6+ Months

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiller Measurements today announced ProteusRF, the first of several platforms to take advantage of the Hiller Measurements Flow Control (HMFC) process. With ProteusRF, Hiller Measurements can design an RFIU in hours and manufacture, test, and ship a first article in as little as four weeks from acceptance of an order.

Hiller Measurements Flow Control brings an agile development approach to hardware

HMFC is a proven design and development process combining model-based, digitally threaded design with an agile approach to deliver custom solutions without the burden of traditional waterfall cultures. ProteusRF, powered by HMFC, redefines what's possible in custom RF interface design.

"With HMFC, we've opened the door to agile hardware design. We've developed a digitally threaded, model-based design approach that allows our teams to collaborate with a client and develop a complete, customized solution in a 2 to 4 hour design sprint – and from there, we're immediately ready to manufacture," said Jeff Olsen, President of Hiller Measurements. "With a curated, strategic supply chain and lean, moving manufacturing lines, we've raised the bar in delivering quality test systems and assemblies. The ProteusRF platform reduces risk, speeds production, and creates a customer experience with more than 10x improvement in schedule."

Pillars of the ProteusRF platform include:

ProteusATE Design Center : With the ProteusATE Design Center, a collaborative design portal, Hiller clientele and engineering staff use ProteusRF and ATE model-based design tools together while working in remote locales.

: With the ProteusATE Design Center, a collaborative design portal, Hiller clientele and engineering staff use ProteusRF and ATE model-based design tools together while working in remote locales. Single Source of Truth : Industry-leading digital tools threaded across HMFC's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) foundation deliver expedited design and manufacturing flows.

: Industry-leading digital tools threaded across HMFC's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) foundation deliver expedited design and manufacturing flows. Secure Supply Chain : A secure, accessible inventory of world-class components from companies such as Analog Devices, Anoison, CentricRF, Ciao Wireless, Keysight Technologies, Mini-Circuits, Planar Monolithics Industries, and Radiall is at the core of Hiller Measurements solutions.

: A secure, accessible inventory of world-class components from companies such as Analog Devices, Anoison, CentricRF, Ciao Wireless, Keysight Technologies, Mini-Circuits, Planar Monolithics Industries, and Radiall is at the core of Hiller Measurements solutions. Premier Specifications : ProteusRF brings mechanical RF relays to 40 GHz, a wide array of accompanying passive components, chassis from 2 to 10U, 18" or 28" deep, 4-color front-panel customization, ethernet control, SCPI, IVI-C, IVI-COM, path-level programming, readback monitoring, and LED customization.

: ProteusRF brings mechanical RF relays to 40 GHz, a wide array of accompanying passive components, chassis from 2 to 10U, 18" or 28" deep, 4-color front-panel customization, ethernet control, SCPI, IVI-C, IVI-COM, path-level programming, readback monitoring, and LED customization. Manufacturing Capabilities: With more than 41,000 ft2 of Industry 4.0 design and manufacturing innovation space in Austin, TX dedicated to customized functional test equipment, Hiller Measurements holds one of the largest such plants in North America .

For more information about ProteusRF and or for a walkthrough of the ProteusATE Design Center, visit https://www.hillermeas.com/capabilities/proteusrf.

About Hiller Measurements

Based in Austin, Texas, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical measurement instrumentation, assemblies, and test systems for growing industries including aero/defense, telecommunication, and power storage. Built from a core of test engineering design talent and partnerships, Hiller Measurements provides complete, outsourced test design, manufacturing, and support teams. Hiller Measurements' customers enjoy the value of a dedicated test development team and the quality of a Tier 1 integrator without the fixed expense of staffing or the red tape of a large firm.

Contact:

Morgan Norris

[email protected]

