Hillerich & Bradsby Co. Introduce New Bionic® ClassicGrip 2.0 Gardening Glove

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (H&B) announced the launch of Bionic® ClassicGrip 2.0 gardening gloves, the latest in its award-winning line of glove products. The original ClassicGrip gloves were top performers, receiving the National Home Gardening Club Seal of Approval in 2006. The ClassicGrip 2.0 makes a great product even better with improved grip and performance features. Although designed with gardening in mind, the gloves are a multi-use product wearable for a variety of activities.

The launch of ClassicGrip 2.0 gardening gloves comes as the surge in home improvement and gardening projects continues, as well as a booming housing market that has made do-it-yourself home upkeep a growing interest for many.

"Our original ClassicGrip gloves were one of our most popular products ever and brought H&B's expertise in sports equipment to everyday activities like gardening," said Director of Business Development for Bionic John Ballback. "We are thrilled to be launching the 2.0 version, delivering the best in hand protection and performance for gardening enthusiasts, home-improvement DIYers, and anyone else looking for a high-quality multi-use glove."

The new gardening glove features patented anatomical padding on the thumb, fingers, and palm to help reduce friction with tools that can cause calluses and blisters. The gloves also include a strategically placed anatomical relief pad system to help even out the contour of the hands, providing better surface contact with equipment. ClassicGrip 2.0 gloves also feature a patented pre-rotated finger design that follows the natural closure of the hand, allowing for ease of movement and reduced hand fatigue, as well as terrycloth micro-pads inside to wick away moisture. Additional features include Lycra web zones and LightPrene motion zones to enhance dexterity and flexibility, and an ergonomic LightPrene wrist strap to provide wrist support and keep out debris.

In addition to ClassicGrip's National Home Gardening Club Seal of Approval, H&B's award-winningBionic® gloves have also received the National Health & Wellness Club Seal of Approval, the Handyman's Club of America Member Tested Seal of Approval, and the PGA Tour Partners Magazine Member Tested Seal of Approval.

ClassicGrip 2.0 gardening gloves are available in women's sizes S-XL and men's sizes M-XXL. They are sold for $49.99, and shipping is free. Get $15 off with the promo code CLASSIC15 now through 8/8. Watch the product video or view product images here. Purchase at www.bionicgloves.com.

Hillerich & Bradsby Co. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company, and manufacturer of sporting goods with roots dating to 1856. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the company makes Louisville Slugger® wood bats, the Official Bat of Major League Baseball®, for Wilson Sporting Goods. H&B also owns and operates the world-class Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory™ in downtown Louisville. The company designs and sells Bionic Gloves® for a variety of sports and activities.

