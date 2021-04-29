Hillery Smith Shay, MBA, joins Children's Minnesota as vice president of marketing and communications

Shay brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in health care and mass communication, with a proven track record of success leading national and global public health campaigns and marketing initiatives. Most recently, Shay served in leadership roles at Abbott Labs leading professional education, marketing, communications and scientific congress strategy. She also served as a journalist and team leader for more than 10 years at the Associated Press and the Baltimore Sun, including as a photojournalist covering two sitting U.S. presidents as well as the Pentagon on 9/11.

"Hillery's wealth of experience in health care and across the spectrum of marketing and communications will be invaluable in helping us shape the future of our organization and elevating Children's Minnesota's position as a valuable partner and resource for families in our community," said Jennifer Olson, senior vice president, chief operating officer at Children's Minnesota. "We're thrilled to have Hillery's leadership as we navigate the seismic shifts from the pandemic and look towards designing the next generation of pediatric care."

"I am passionate about work with purpose, and I feel privileged to join an organization with such a clear and powerful vision to be every family's essential partner in raising healthier children," Shay said. "I look forward to joining my colleagues in continuing the great work they have been doing and amplifying the healing stories and triumphs of the most amazing people on earth."

Shay earned a bachelor of arts degree (BA) from Haverford College in Pennsylvania, as well as a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from Bethel University in Minnesota.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

