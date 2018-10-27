Hilliard Martinez Gonzales: Lawyers For Border Victim Tell Trump That Ordering The Shooting Of Rock Throwers May Be Murder

Hilliard, who argued the Hernandez case to the United States Supreme Court states, "Though the level of daily outrageous comments coming from the President seem to know no ceiling, nor have much shock value anymore, given his mouth is a mindless word machine, the idea that he believes he can give permission to shoot someone who throws a rock, is still head shaking.

This new Trump policy, seemingly developed at the microphone, has been rejected at every level. There are rocks at play here, but they are only in the man's head."

