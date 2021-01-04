Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP Names Three New Partners to Rapidly Expanding Litigation Firm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), an award-winning law firm that has represented clients throughout the United States and Mexico since 1986, is pleased to announce that it has added three new partners to the Firm, Marion M. Reilly, Gonzalo Joseph Barrientos and Matthew S. Scutt.

Marion M. Reilly is one of the most renowned trial and appellate attorneys in the nation. Through her unwavering commitment and service positions, Ms. Reilly continues her track record of success by providing exceptional client representation and outstanding results. After joining the firm in 2011, her practice is centered around personal injury, complex civil and multidistrict litigation, and wrongful death cases. Throughout her career, Ms. Reilly has argued multiple cases at the Federal Courts of Appeals, including the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Marion has also briefed cases before the United States Court of Appeals for the Second, Fifth, Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Circuits, as well as before the United States Supreme Court, Texas Supreme Court, and nearly all of the lower Texas appellate courts. She has been a valuable member of the trial team for numerous multi-million dollar verdicts obtained by HMG. For her outstanding work, Ms. Reilly was named a Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers from 2017 through 2021, and was also recognized as the Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year by the San Antonio Young Lawyers Association in 2018. Ms. Reilly is a 2011 graduate of St. Mary's School of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude and was honored with the Patricia L. Scott Award, which is given to the school's most outstanding advocate.

A former prosecutor with Travis County District Attorney's Office and chief prosecuting attorney in the 147th Judicial District Court, Gonzalo Joseph Barrientos handled many high-profile cases since joining HMG. In his practice, Mr. Barrientos regularly handles products liability cases, premises liability cases, and cases involving automotive and commercial accidents. He has successfully litigated against some of the most recognized companies in the world, including Ford, General Motors, Michelin, and Sears, just to name a few, and is always considered a formidable opponent and fierce advocate for justice. A graduate of the University of Texas of Texas Law School, Mr. Barrientos is an active leader in the legal community. He was appointed by the Texas Supreme Court to serve as a member of the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, and he also served as President of the Corpus Christi Bar Association. Mr. Barrientos' great successes are revealed through his long list of jury verdicts in excess of a million dollars. Most recently, he obtained a substantial multi-million dollar verdict which was recognized as one of the Top 20 Motor Vehicle Jury Verdicts in the United States for 2019.

Matthew Scutt is the Chief Operating Officer of HMG. With more than two decades of valuable legal and business experience, Mr. Scutt has distinguished himself as a valuable leader at HMG. Prior to joining HMG, Mr. Scutt spent ten years serving in leadership roles at Texas personal injury firms. Mr. Scutt is a registered patent attorney, an honor secured by only 3% of attorneys nationwide, who was formerly an analytical chemist. Mr. Scutt has diverse work experience in litigation and general business, having also spent time in the sales and marketing divisions at Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and AT&T. Mr. Scutt earned his law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School and also holds an MBA from Indiana University.

Further information:

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP

Robert Hilliard

Managing Partner

[email protected]

Schedule an Interview

Contact Lauren Gonzales at 361-960-3146

About Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP

Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG) specializes in mass torts, personal injury, product liability, commercial and business litigation, and wrongful death. HMG has been successfully representing clients in the United States and Mexico since 1986. Our experienced, tenacious legal team has earned a national and international reputation for taking on large, powerful, wealthy companies and bringing them to justice for causing personal injury or wrongful death. Bob Hilliard obtained the Largest Verdict in the country in 2012 and the #1 verdict in Texas.

SOURCE Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP

Related Links

http://www.hmglawfirm.com

