Hillphoenix Announces InviroPak™ to Help Food Retailers Reduce Costs, Improve Margins

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix®, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is introducing its new InviroPak™ Vertical Indoor Distributed Refrigeration System solution. Aimed at helping food retailers reduce refrigeration costs and improve profit margins, InviroPak™ can be used as a central system for smaller stores or a distributed system for larger retail stores. Designed for indoor use and available in multiple sizes, it can be placed anywhere in the back of the store, freeing up valuable floor space for potential new sales.

With refrigeration and lighting making up more than 75 percent of electricity consumption in traditional food retail stores, many food retailers are reducing their footprints to cut costs. At the same time, small format stores are expanding to meet growing customer demand. InviroPak's vertical design and flexibility helps food retailers meet all of these needs.

"Traditional supermarkets, mass merchandisers and warehouse membership retailers need to reduce their energy costs while providing more space for sales-related activities," said Subodh Sharma, Director, Product Management, Systems, Small Format & Self-Contained. "Moving the refrigeration systems to back rooms and mezzanines accomplishes these goals and can have an immediate impact on profit margins."

InviroPak's key benefits include the following:

Reduces Refrigerant Costs: Used as a distributed system by larger format stores, InviroPak can be located closer to the loads to reduce refrigerant and piping costs. For smaller footprint supermarkets, it serves as a central system, allowing the retailer to handle all of the store refrigeration requirements with one system. This reduces the cost of installing multiple single condensing units. And because InviroPak's compact design uses fewer brazed joints, there are fewer locations for costly refrigerant leaks.

Space-Saving Design: InviroPak's small footprint eliminates the need for a separate mechanical room inside the store and frees up valuable floor space.

Delivered Ready-to-Install with Standard Connections: InviroPak is shipped from Hillphoenix's factory and ready for installation in an attractively designed cabinet. The Vertical InviroPak is a compact parallel rack solution with integrated controls.

Easy Maintenance: The compressor section is isolated and can be easily accessed during operation, while a smart design makes it easy to maintain internal components. For example, hinged doors on compressor and electrical sections coupled with removable doors on all sides allow quick and easy access. It is available in multiple sizes and forklift pockets allow it to be easily moved to other locations.

InviroPak™ is part of Hillphoenix's new Distributed Refrigeration Systems platform. The platform also includes AdaptaPak™, which is designed for outdoor use and can be located on the roof or next to a building, freeing up valuable floor space. Like InviroPak™, it is available in multiple sizes and can be used as a central system for smaller stores or a distributed system for larger retail stores.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Hillphoenix and Anthony:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products, along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. Anthony branded products deliver innovative design and manufacturing of merchandising solutions in glass doors, lighting systems and display equipment for use in commercial refrigeration display systems. For more information visit hillphoenix.com, anthonyintl.com, or call (800) 283-1109.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

