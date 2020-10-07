Hillphoenix Earns 9th Consecutive EPA GreenChill Excellence Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) GreenChill 2019-20 Store Certification Excellence (non-supermarket) award.

This achievement recognizes the commercial refrigeration systems manufacturer that has installed more advanced refrigeration systems in GreenChill-certified stores than any other partnering manufacturer in the past year. During the 2019-2020 cycle, Hillphoenix systems were installed in 433 stores, over 84% of the GreenChill certified stores. This is Hillphoenix's ninth consecutive GreenChill recognition since the category was created in 2011.

"We are proud to be a founding member of the EPA's GreenChill program, which underlines Hillphoenix's continued commitment to sustainable technologies and refrigeration solutions," said Scott Martin, Director of Research, Industry Relations and Development at Hillphoenix. "We greatly appreciate the EPA's recognition of Hillphoenix's efforts to continually advance sustainable technologies in partnership with its customers."

"We congratulate Hillphoenix for their ongoing achievements as part of the GreenChill Store Certification Program," said Kirsten Cappel, GreenChill Program Manager. "By earning the Store Certification Excellence award for nine consecutive years, Hillphoenix has shown that supporting the supermarket industry's focus on reducing harmful refrigeration emissions and its transition to advanced refrigeration technologies is not only good for the environment, it is good business."

Hillphoenix has a consistent record of advancing sustainable refrigeration:

In the mid-1990s, the company introduced Second Nature systems, one of the first cooling technologies to reduce global-warming emissions.

Thousands of Second Nature systems have shipped by Hillphoenix utilizing low global warming potential and natural refrigerant solutions.

About the GreenChill Partnership:

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their environmental impacts. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are over 12,600 GreenChill Partner stores throughout the nation. For more information on EPA's GreenChill Program, please visit www.epa.gov/greenchill.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Hillphoenix and Anthony:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. Anthony branded products deliver innovative design and manufacturing of merchandising solutions in glass doors, lighting systems and display equipment for use in commercial refrigeration display systems. For more information visit hillphoenix.com, anthonyintl.com, or call (800) 283-1109.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

