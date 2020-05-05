Hillrom to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

Hillrom

May 05, 2020, 16:05 ET

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced its participation in the virtual BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference on May 13, 2020. John Groetelaars, president and CEO, will present at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through August 12, 2020. 

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

