Hillrom to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Hillrom

May 07, 2020, 16:05 ET

CHICAGO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced its participation at the virtual UBS Global Healthcare Conference on May 18, 2020. Company leadership will present at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through June 18, 2020. 

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION






Investor Relations



Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
President, Corporate Development,
Strategy and Investor Relations  

Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive Director,
Investor Relations and Strategy 

Phone: 

312-819-9387

Phone:   

312-233-7799

Email:  

[email protected]

Email:   

[email protected]

Media






Contact: 


Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications


Phone: 


312-819-7268


Email: 


[email protected]



 

