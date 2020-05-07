Hillrom to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced its participation at the virtual UBS Global Healthcare Conference on May 18, 2020. Company leadership will present at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through June 18, 2020.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION













Investor Relations







Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

President, Corporate Development,

Strategy and Investor Relations

Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive Director,

Investor Relations and Strategy Phone: 312-819-9387

Phone: 312-233-7799 Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Media













Contact:





Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications





Phone:





312-819-7268





Email:





[email protected]











SOURCE Hillrom

Related Links

https://www.hillrom.com

