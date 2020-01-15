Hills Limited Chooses Extreme for National Network Upgrade

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced Hills Limited, an Australian company with a market-leading Health Solutions business and a distribution business with a market leading position in the security, IT, and technical services market, has deployed Extreme networking solutions across 20 sites, replacing its legacy network infrastructure to bring the management of its voice and data network in-house and accelerate adoption of cloud-based services.

Hills Limited has a 70-year history of innovation, going back to 1945 with the invention of the iconic Hills Hoist rotary clothes line. Today, Hills is known for delivering cutting edge B2B solutions in the building technologies sector. As the company has shifted and expanded with the times, it has also innovated its network to keep pace. For example, it is moving servers to the cloud on the Microsoft Azure platform, supported by Extreme Elements™, including ExtremeSwtiching™ technology and ExtremeAnalytics™ software for enhanced network visibility and reporting capabilities across its hybrid cloud environment. Hills is using its Extreme switched network and Extreme Management Center™ to manage traffic mainly for on-premise directory, authentication, file sharing and database services and cloud-based services including Microsoft Office 365, its CRM solution and hosted telephony (VoIP). This has enabled the company to reduce its reliance on outsourced IT services and minimise its data centre footprint.

The simplicity, increased visibility, and control achieved across its Extreme-powered network has improved Hills' operational efficiencies. Hills is now planning to deploy an Extreme wireless infrastructure and replace its existing core network with Extreme Networks technologies, which will also be managed by Hills' in-house IT team.

Key Benefits:

Centralised Visibility and Management: With Extreme Management Center™ and ExtremeAnalytics software, Hills' systems administrators have complete visibility and granularity of reporting on every port and device connected to the network, including VoIP handsets, security cameras, alarm systems, and boomgates. Historical data on performance and traffic is analysed to identify usage patterns over time and raise alerts on any anomalies for root cause investigation. This also allows Hills to monitor and report on the performance of applications on the network, critical to managing its adoption of cloud-based services.





Device-level Security and Performance: Extreme switches feature low-latency performance and automatic provisioning of services for each device. This delivers unparalleled levels of automation, along with dynamic provisioning of QoS for mission critical applications such as VoIP, allowing Hills to move from a managed on-premise IP-PABX to a more cost-effective and reliable hosted service. With ExtremeControl™ running on each of the edge switches, Hills can apply pre-set configurations and security policies by device type on everything connecting to the network, making it difficult for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities in any endpoints.

The Hills in-house IT team was able to complete the design, configuration, and deployment of the new Extreme switched network with the support of Extreme's Professional Services and the extensive resources and guides available via Extreme's GTAC KnowledgeBase. Hills' decision to upgrade to Extreme Networks solutions across its entire network environment is part of the distributors' investment in supporting the Extreme Networks' portfolio as part of its own product range, and also as the infrastructure underpinning Hills Health Solutions.

Executive Perspectives

Julian Critchlow, General Manager, ANZ, Extreme Networks

"As organisations adopt more flexible business models and technology structures, the ability to automate and centralise network administration is essential to maintain control and visibility in this much more dynamic environment. Extreme's technology is enabling more remote reporting, diagnostics, and configuration capabilities for Hills, providing 'on the ground' IT resources to move beyond operations tasks. Hills is deploying a cloud-ready platform that delivers enhanced network security, increased automation, and greater efficiency. This will help drive Hills' digital transformation programs, and ensure they are ready to take advantage of key emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

David Lenz, CEO, Hills Limited

"Extreme Networks is part of our future, both as the technology underpinning our systems and as part of our distribution portfolio and Health Solutions business. We believe in the brand, which is why we're making the investment to upgrade our entire networking environment from Cisco to Extreme Networks. We've already made significant efficiency gains and cost savings with our Extreme switching deployment, which we expect to continue as we continue our network upgrade program."

