Hill's Pet Nutrition Partners With Actor Christopher Meloni To Support Fifth Annual NBC And Telemundo Owned Stations' Clear The Shelters Campaign On August 17

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in premium pet nutrition, is proud to return as a national sponsor of the fifth annual NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign. The campaign launched earlier this month and will culminate on Saturday, August 17 with Clear The Shelters day where more than 1,400 animal shelters and rescues in the U.S. and Puerto Rico will waive or reduce their adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Joining Hill's Pet Nutrition this year is celebrated actor and proud pet parent, Christopher Meloni. Chris will not only raise awareness for pet adoption, but will also to shine a light on all that goes into preparing dogs and cats for adoption behind the scenes, including the importance of nutrition. Since 2002, the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love Program has provided over $290 million worth of Hill's® brand pet foods to over 1,000 animal shelters, helping more than 10 million pets find their forever homes. To further illustrate the important role nutrition plays in preparing pets for adoption, Hill's is creating an engaging illustrated eBook titled "A Home for Hilly" that brings to life the transformation journey – powered by proper nutrition and care of shelter teams – from the perspective of a shelter dog. For every download, Hill's will donate a meal to a shelter pet in need (up to 10,000 meals). The book will be available to download for free later this month.

"My adopted dogs have made a lasting impact on me and my family," says actor Christopher Meloni. "I'm proud to partner with Hill's Pet Nutrition to raise awareness for not only the importance of pet adoption, but also the vital role proper nutrition plays in helping to make pets healthy, happy and ready for their forever homes as I've experienced that firsthand with my own pets."

In addition, Hill's Pet Nutrition employees will have a presence at select participating shelters on Clear The Shelters day August 17, congratulating new pet parents by providing pet food samples, coupons and other supplies.

To learn more about Hill's sponsorship of NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations' Clear The Shelters™ effort and its Food, Shelter & Love program, visit HillsCleartheShelters.com. You can also follow the campaign on social media by using the hashtags #HillsTransformingLives and #ClearTheShelters. For more information and news about the NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations' Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign and accessing a list of participating shelters and rescues, visit ClearTheShelters.com. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparlosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparlosAlbergues.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to pet nutrition, Hill's mission is to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research and groundbreaking nutrition for dogs and cats based on a scientific understanding of their specific needs. HILL'S® Prescription Diet® therapeutic pet foods and HILL'S® Science Diet® wellness pet foods are sold through veterinarians and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill's, our products and our nutritional philosophy, visit us at HillsPet.com, HillsVet.com or Facebook, keywords "Hill's Pet Nutrition."

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations serving 30 markets, a regional news network and their associated websites and digital platforms, as well as a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company and two national multicast networks, COZI TV and TeleXitos. The local stations, which can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico, produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition