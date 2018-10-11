Hillsborough County Referendum No. 3 Supporters Remind Early Voters to Start from the Bottom on the Ballot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthen Our Schools (SOS) is reminding early voters that the best is saved for last on this year's ballot. Hillsborough's Referendum No. 3 will appear at the bottom of ballot after Florida Amendments.

The referendum is a 10-year investment for the public schools in Hillsborough County. The education referendum will support capital improvements for school AC repairs, enhance technology access, increase safety measures for both students and teachers, improve bus transportation efficiency and prevent school overcrowding.

One of the most recent endorsements emphasizing the importance of Referendum No. 3 came from Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of United Way Suncoast stating, "Education has a direct impact on everyone in our community. Ultimately, the number of high school students who graduate impacts local businesses, future economic growth and the overall prosperity of our region. Increasing investments in our schools is critically important to ensuring that our youth are getting the resources and tools they need to be successful."

Other countywide endorsements include but are not limited to: Tampa Bay Times, La Gaceta, Tampa Downtown Partnership, South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, Greater Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce and several local organizations and businesses.

According to SOS, this important initiative will not only help our community but will also save Hillsborough County money in the long run. Research shows investment in new school facilities and quality public schools improves students' academic performance and immediately improves our community by raising property values, making our county more attractive to businesses, creating high quality jobs, generating more construction and renovation spending and better preparing our area for hurricanes with strong schools as shelters.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins invites all members of the community to the The Chapel at FishHawk on Oct. 23 to inform voters about school needs and the positive impact a referendum would have on all Hillsborough County Public School students, schools and our community. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 6026 Churchside Drive, Lithia, 33547.

For more information about Strengthen Our Schools (SOS) and Hillsborough County's Referendum No. 3, please visit the website at https://voteyes2sos.com.

SOURCE Strengthen Our Schools

