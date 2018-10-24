Hillsborough County Residents Can Put Kids First by Voting Their Ballot from the Bottom Up!

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor urges Hillsborough residents to support our public schools and said, "We need to improve our schools from the bottom up, so this election think about voting your ballot from the bottom up. Join me in supporting Hillsborough County Referendum No. 3 which is last on the ballot. So, remember put Hillsborough kids FIRST by going to the last page and voting your ballot from the bottom up!"

Hillsborough Referendum No. 3 is a 10-year investment for all public schools in Hillsborough County. Projects include replacing or repairing failing air conditioning units, building and renovating schools, increasing security measures and enhancing technology access.

The referendum would also create a seven-member Citizen Oversight Committee, which reports on the spending and progress of all of the money raised by the referendum. The committee will be chaired by former Florida Education Commissioner Betty Castor and Vice-Chaired by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. Six members of the Citizen Oversight Committee will be private citizens who cannot be affiliated with the district and cannot work on the projects funded by the referendum.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn endorsed Referendum No. 3 earlier this week by stating, "I am supporting the Hillsborough Education Referendum because we owe it to our children to provide the best and safest learning environment possible. Excellence in our education system strengthens our community in every respect including economic development, quality jobs and strong property values."

Research shows investment in new school facilities and quality public schools improves students' performance in the classroom. The results of this initiative will also boost our local economy by generating more than $1 billion in construction and renovation spending. Moreover, updated and well-maintained schools better prepare our area for hurricanes, acting as strong shelters for all citizens in need.

For more information about Strengthen Our Schools (SOS) and the Hillsborough County's Referendum No. 3, please visit the website at https://voteyes2sos.com.

SOURCE Strengthen Our Schools