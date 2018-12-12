Hillsdale College Dedicates Olympic Archery Range and Pavilion

"I am glad to open this space to our students and to the public," said Don Brubacher, director of athletics. "We are deeply grateful to the Bailey family, whose generosity has allowed us to offer this resource to students and archery enthusiasts across the region."

The Bailey International Archery Range and Pavilion is part of the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. Located five miles from campus, the 103-acre state-of-the-art Center includes the only Olympic bunker in Michigan. The Center's unique approach integrates its shooting classes with critical education on constitutional rights.

The dedication ceremony opened with a welcome from Rich Péwé, Hillsdale College's chief administrative officer. Athletic director Don Brubacher and College president Larry P. Arnn gave remarks, after which College chaplain Adam Rick offered a blessing over the facilities. The Bailey family joined President Arnn in cutting the dedication ribbon.

For more information on the Bailey International Archery Range and Pavilion, visit shootingsports.hillsdale.edu . Click here for photos of the dedication.

