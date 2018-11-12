Hillsdale College Enters 175th Year

"Our College has a long and rich history of excellence and pursuit of the highest ideals of mind and heart," said Hillsdale College provost David Whalen. "I am confident that the work of the College, its faculty and its alumni will continue to promote the legacy of freedom and high learning in the centuries to come."

The College was founded in 1844 in Spring Arbor as Central Michigan College. It moved to its current campus in Hillsdale in 1853 and was renamed Hillsdale College. From its earliest days, the College has upheld its mission to preserve the Western theological and philosophical thought and the principles of liberty laid out in the U.S founding documents through a liberal arts education.

Hillsdale College was the first American college to prohibit by charter any discrimination based on race, sex or national origin and was an early advocate for the abolition of slavery. Hillsdale was also the second American college to grant a four-year liberal arts degree to women.

In keeping with its mission to promote the principles of liberty and maintain its independence as an institution of higher learning, Hillsdale College has refused to accept federal or state funding, even in the form of student grants and loans.

Since its founding, the College has graduated many distinguished men and women who have been leaders in academia, public service and private enterprise. Luminaries like Civil War soldier and statesman Clinton Fisk, for whom Fisk University was named; leading Mayo Clinic cardiologist James Seward; former director of the Carnegie Foundation Ellsworth Brown; bestselling author Ruta Sepetys; former General Motors chief financial officer John Stapleton; former U.S. congressman and former president of the Club for Growth Chris Chocola; and Claremont Institute president Ryan Williams earned their undergraduate degrees at Hillsdale College.

