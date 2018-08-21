Hillstone Networks Enhances StoneOS with Full Lifecycle-based Threat Detection and Prevention

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of network security solutions, today announced enhancements to its security platform in a continued effort to deliver comprehensive lifecycle-based threat detection and prevention to close the loop on cyber-attacks, so that customer networks – inside the datacenter, at the enterprise perimeter, or in the cloud – are fully protected. In addition, StoneOS 5.5R6 enables full compatibility and comprehensive support for IPv6. With the new additions, the Hillstone virtual next generation firewall, CloudEdge, also has a significant upgrade to address more deployment scenarios and multi-cloud environments for robust protection and high availability.

StoneOS 5.5R6 provides a multi-layered defense across the entire threat lifecycle. This update further strengthens clients' investment in Hillstone products with new technologies and improved abilities that detect and prevent breaches. The new version of StoneOS enables different levels of protection in three critical stages: pre-breach, breach, and post-breach. With this update, organizations are able to manage the entire threat lifecycle without adding additional solutions.

"Securing business is a 24/7 endeavor today," said Lingling Zhang, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing from Hillstone Networks. "Networks require full lifecycle threat protection. Hillstone continues to enhance our security platform with added benefits so that our customers don't have to look for multiple point solutions."

Other key enhancements and benefits include:

Enhanced authentication and endpoint access control in more complex scenarios and use cases, which include supporting MAC-based wireless user authentication, improving endpoint identification and control, and optimizing web authentication.

Advanced operation and management capabilities to address workflow changes, and policy proliferation in complex multi-cloud environments. For instance, includes support for Netflow V9.0, for comprehensive traffic analytics and monitoring.

For more information about this release, please see StoneOS 5.5R6 features overview. This announcement applies to the Hillstone Next-Generation Firewall platform, which includes the E-Series NGFW, T-Series iNGFW, X-Series Data Center Firewall and CloudEdge Virtual NGFW. Hillstone StoneOS 5.5R6 is now generally available.

About Hillstone Networks, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Hillstone Networks delivers innovative, proven and effective network security solutions to 15,000+ customers worldwide. These include Fortune 500 enterprises, financial and educational institutions, government and service providers. Hillstone has been recognized by Gartner four years in a row in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, and has also achieved NSS Labs "Recommended" status in its 2016 Next-Generation Firewall public test.





