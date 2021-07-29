Hillwood Communities Takes Home 10 McSAM Awards for Second Consecutive Year

The annual McSAM Awards recognize builders, developers and associates in the Dallas area who have made significant contributions in the industry through specific achievements in product design and architecture, and sales and marketing categories.

"It is always a tremendous honor to be recognized with McSAM Awards," said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. "These awards continue to underscore our commitment to excellence and the tireless work of our team in creating communities that last for generations."

Pecan Square by Hillwood was named Master-Planned Community of the Year for its outstanding product diversity, unique amenities, robust technology offerings, planned on-site schools, and year-round lifestyle program that connects neighbors and the surrounding area to create a true sense of community.

Pecan Square was also voted People's Choice Community of the Year. This award is based on a consumer survey of the community's most recent buyers asking for feedback on everything from home design, sales experience, customer service community lifestyle and overall satisfaction. They were also asked to rate the community of a scale from zero to 10 on how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend or family member.

"Our vision for the future of master-planned communities really resonated with homebuyers at Pecan Square," said Andrew Pieper, Hillwood Communities Vice President. "We are so thrilled to be recognized by our residents with this award."

Hillwood Communities is a leading residential developer with a reputation for creating sustaining value for communities, homeowners, and other stakeholders. Their master-planned communities set a precedent for quality, innovation, and lifestyle. The developer purposefully designs each residential development around the needs and desires of today's homebuyers.

"Now, more than ever, designing neighborhoods that create a sense of community is so important," said Balda. "Incorporating state-of-the-art amenities, outdoor spaces, natural features and a lifestyle calendar full of events and gatherings creates opportunities for interaction and connection among neighbors. That connection forms the foundation for family and friends to enjoy life to its fullest."

About Hillwood

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered more than 38,000 single-family lots in 92 master-planned communities across 13 states and Costa Rica. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities creates community in every sense. For more information, please visit http://www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

