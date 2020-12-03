Hilti Introduces Industry's Most Powerful SDS-Max Combination Hammer Drill

"We know how powerful Hilti tools are so, as we continue to deliver solutions to our customers, safety and productivity remain top of mind," said Eric Hollister, Senior Director of Electric Tools & Accessories at Hilti North America. "The tool provides users with the lowest vibration in its class while maintaining best-in-class performance. This will reduce the risk of potential injury during application and help increase daily productivity." The tool is also equipped with Hilti's Active Vibration Reduction (AVR), a technology that makes it less tiring to use.

The TE 70-ATC/AVR is strong enough to take on the most challenging applications, without sacrificing performance or ergonomics. With the fourth generation, Hilti customers will experience a premium performance – a hard-hitting, faster drilling tool that will help get the job done quicker than ever before. Users will unlock the full power of the SDS-Max combination hammer with the optimized durability and exceptional strength of Hilti's TE-YX bits and new TE-YPX flat and pointed chisels designed specifically to withstand the power of this new tool. The state-of the-art wave design, polygon construction, and self-sharpening technology of the TE-YPX (SDS Max) chisels offer high break resistance, virtually no sticking or jamming, and less stopping to sharpen or change broken chisels.

The SDS-Max combination hammer also comes with a universal detachable power cord that fits eight other Hilti tools. The detachable power cord feature makes for quick cord changes and reduces repair downtime caused by cut or frayed cords. It also includes a brushless motor, which will increase the tool's life, performance, and requires less service work compared to other brushed tool models on the market.

Hilti is dedicated to helping its customers achieve maximum productivity, offering the best guarantee and services. Customers can experience the unique flexibility and service of Hilti Tool Fleet Management. The TE 70-ATC/AVR is backed by an industry best Tool Warranty* – 20 years of repair or replacement of defective parts; two years no cost repair including wear and tear; and a guaranteed one-day in and out of repair center. For more information on Hilti's 20-2-1 go to Hilti.com.

The TE 70-ATC/AVR is available now throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, contact Hilti Customer Service. From the U.S., call Hilti, Inc., at 1-800-879-8000; from Canada, call Hilti (Canada) Corporation at 1-800-363-4458. *Tool warranty. Some limitations apply. Contact Hilti for details.

TECHNICAL DATA

Weight in accordance with EPTA Procedure: 22 lbs.

Single impact energy calculated: 10.7 ft-lbf

Full hammering frequency: 2830 impacts/minute

Triaxial vibration value for hammer drilling into concrete: 8.3 m/s²

Optimum Hammer drilling range: 25/32 – 2-5/32 in

Functionality: Active Torque Control (ATC), Active Vibration Reduction (AVR), Detachable Power Cord Chiseling, Power Reduction

ABOUT HILTI NORTH AMERICA

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti expertise covers the areas of powder / gas / battery actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, fire protection, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool park productivity as well worker health and safety.

SOURCE Hilti