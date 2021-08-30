Hilton Capital Welcomes Hannah Baade as Equity Analyst

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Capital Management LLC, a privately held investment management boutique with over $2 billion in balanced and equity strategies, is pleased to announce that Hannah Baade has joined the company as Equity Analyst to spearhead research efforts across its flagship Tactical Income, Dividend & Yield, and Small and Midcap Opportunities strategies. In particular, she will work closely with portfolio managers Alex Oxenham and Tom Maher in the review and analysis of the company universe of names. She will also serve as a member of Hilton's Investment Committee.

"We're very excited to have Hannah join the Hilton family," said Hilton Capital CEO Craig O'Neill. "Her deep expertise in key verticals complements that of our existing investment team and will provide valuable insights that will inform our strategic focus going forward."

Prior to joining Hilton, Baade was an Equity Research Analyst at D.A. Davidson in Portland, Oregon, and brings formidable experience across key sectors, such as software, healthcare IT, and semiconductors. She is a graduate of the University of Portland with a B.A. in Economics.

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with some of the industry's top investment professionals, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the continued success of Hilton's performance and growth," said Baade.

About Hilton Capital Management, LLC - Founded in 2001, Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique with $2 billion in assets under management. The firm actively manages four investment strategies centered on sound investment decision-making and robust downside protection. Hilton maintains a strong focus on customer service, with products designed to meet the needs of both individual and institutional investors.

