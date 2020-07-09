Hilton Head Island Paves The Path Forward For Fun And Safe Family Vacations

A few examples of new safety measures include:



Tables at restaurants will be situated at a safe social distance of at least eight feet; employees required to wear masks at all times; patrons required to wear a mask until they are seated at their table Hotels: Hotel properties to "seal" rooms to reassure guests that no one has entered the room after it has been sanitized

Professional cleaning services will be expanded to include special focus on disinfection of high touch areas such as surfaces, door handles, curtain rods, light switches, etc. Activities and/or Attractions: Hand sanitizer and/or sanitary wipes will be provided at all retail outlets, gyms, pro shops, attractions and entertainment centers, with marks displaying 6-foot distancing at all check-outs

In addition to protocols and guidelines associated with the Path Forward Readiness Plan, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce recently launched a Mask Up! campaign in support of the recent mandates by local officials requiring all individuals wear face coverings in commercial business establishments. These steps will allow visitors and locals alike to feel safer about interactions throughout the entire Island.

As people begin to consider traveling again, Hilton Head Island offers a variety of experiences that can be enjoyed outdoors and from a safe distance. Travelers can take in the views along the 12 miles of wide hard-packed sand beaches, discover the 60+ miles of multi-use trails, kayak or boat the open waters, or indulge in fresh Lowcountry cuisine outside in the fresh ocean air. Guests can experience the best of what the Island has to offer by land and by sea with health and safety top-of-mind.

"We are taking all the necessary precautions needed to keep our visitors and residents safe," says Bill Miles, President & CEO of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. "We are looking to keep our Path Forward Readiness Plan guidelines as up-to-date as possible by following local and national mandates, and we're excited to already see visitors safely enjoying the Island."

Hilton Head Island is perfect for a road trip or quick domestic flight for U.S. travelers looking for a family vacation closer to home this fall. The fall also offers budget friendly rates at hotels and vacations rentals – where travelers have plenty of options whether you prefer hotel accommodations or vacation rentals.

America's #1 Island is safely welcoming back visitors when they are ready to do so. Discover the irresistible Southern charm of this resort town, with island activities that cater to both the young and young-at-heart, including opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

