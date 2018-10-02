Hilton Hotels in Texas and New Orleans Offer Travelers Savings and Guaranteed Late Checkout for Fall

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton hotels in Texas' four largest destinations and New Orleans today announced the "Save and Stay Late" fall promotion that offers a 4 p.m. late checkout, up to $25 credit to use on property and 20 percent off at select local dining partners exclusively to those staying with participating Hilton branded hotels between October 1 and December 31. Starting today, travelers can visit travel.hilton.com/Texas or travel.hilton.com/New-Orleans and book their "Save and Stay Late" reservation.

"This campaign is giving our guests what they really want; savings and an extra day of relaxation and fun in their destinations," said Tiffany Lawson, director of destination marketing, Hilton. "We tossed the 11 p.m. checkout time, provided an onsite credit and partnered with some of the best local restaurants to help our guests take in every minute of their fall get-a-way."

Click links below to see offers in each city:

AUSTIN- travel.hilton.com/Austin

DALLAS- Fort Worth- travel.hilton.com/DFW

HOUSTON- travel.hilton.com/Houston

NEW ORLEANS- travel.hilton.com/New-Orleans

SAN ANTONIO- travel.hilton.com/San-Antonio

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,300 properties with more than 863,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages the award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider to choose exactly how many Points to use, an exclusive member discount, and free standard WiFi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Hilton