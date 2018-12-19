Hilton Named the No. 1 Workplace on 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune have unveiled their annual ranking of the country's 100 Best Companies to Work For. The hotel and hospitality company Hilton, which excels in diversity & inclusion and creating a great place to work FOR ALL, claims the top spot for the first time in its fourth appearance on the list. This year's coverage also includes an additional ranking of the Best Big Companies to Work For that employ more than 100,000 people in the U.S.

The Top 10 of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2019

"The 100 Best Companies to Work For are succeeding at creating an innovative workplace for all employees," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Increasingly, corporate America is trying to figure out ways that companies can be drivers of innovation, and they've discovered that the first step is by focusing on their people. Among the 100 Best Companies, for every seven employees who feel empowered to innovate in their role, regardless of their title or position, there are only two employees who experience friction, compared to a 2:6 ratio for the national average."

Among the newcomers to the list this year are Red Hat (at No. 50), HubSpot (No. 64), the Zillow Group (No. 69), Farmers Insurance (No. 91), Bank of America (No. 92), and Box (No. 93).

The 100 Best Companies to Work For stand out because they focus on values, trust, innovation, financial growth, leadership effectiveness, and maximizing the full human potential of every employee. Read the full list here.

Findings from the 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For:

91 percent of employees at 100 Best Companies say their company is a great place to work, versus a 57 percent nationwide average.

84 percent of employees at 100 Best Companies say they look forward to coming to work, versus a 42 percent nationwide average.

83 percent of employees at 100 Best Companies say that management actions match their words, versus a 42 percent nationwide average.

The Best Big Companies to Work For

In addition to the 100 Best Companies, Fortune has also published a ranked list of the largest employers with more than 100,000 employees who have received Great Place to Work certification.

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.4 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

