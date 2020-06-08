Hilton Software Wins $4M Federal Aviation Administration Contract

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Software has won a $4M contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to provide continued software and data excellence in support of the FAA's Flight Program Operations.

"We are humbled to have won the confidence of the Federal Aviation Administration culminating in this award. Hilton Software has always been a company focused on safety. It is an honor to continue working with the FAA's Flight Program Operations to improve the safety of flight for all pilots by ensuring the integrity of instrument approaches and airway procedures that constitute our National Airspace System infrastructure. We are proud to support our United States Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, and Government Foreign Partners around the globe." said Dr. Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Hilton Software.

Hilton Software's AS9100 Rev D certification and Quality Management System ensure that its software and data are of the highest quality and integrity. Hilton Software's best-of-breed multi-platform mobile software, its extensive use of cloud technologies, and incredibly efficient data processing make it the clear choice for United States Government agencies.

For additional information, visit our website: www.hiltonsoftware.com

About Hilton Software

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Hilton Software is the market-leader in the development of multi-platform mobile aviation solutions for General Aviation, Commercial, and Military operations. Hilton Software is a United States Department of Defense and Federal Aviation Administration prime contractor.

SOURCE HILTON SOFTWARE

Related Links

http://hiltonsoftware.com

