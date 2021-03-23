Himeji Eco-Tech Co., LTD. has Earned the Conco Services LLC Top Gun Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC's International Department announced that Japanese company Himeji Eco-Tech Co., LTD. is the winner of its annual Top Gun award for the eighth consecutive year. This award is given for sales excellence to the largest sales volume producer among the Conco global network of distributors and trademark licensees.

Conco recognizes the achievements of its distributors annually with two additional awards. Its Maverick award is given for sales merit to the largest sales increase producer among the Conco global network of distributors and trademark licensees. T&TECH INGENIERIA of Chile is the recipient of this award, having achieved the most dynamic improvement in sales performance among all Conco distributors or agents in 2020.

Conco's Distributor Appreciation award is given for sales excellence to the second largest sales volume producer among the Conco global network of distributors and trademark licensees. MAJED A. ALRAMMAH GENERAL CONTRACTING EST. of Saudi Arabia has earned this award for its excellent sales performance during 2020.

All three distributors will receive a crystal award commemorating their achievement.

Since 1923, Conco Services LLC has been providing safe, quality products and services to the power generation and industrial markets. From power generation to polymers, alumina to refineries, Conco technicians have restored efficiency and reliability to over 200 million condenser and heat exchanger tubes worldwide with safe, fast, and environmentally friendly cleaning and testing technology.

For more information about Conco Services LLC, please visit www.conco.net.

