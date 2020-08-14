Hims & Hers Retains KWT Global For Communications Support

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KWT Global and HL Group were selected to represent digital health platform, Hims & Hers , beginning July 2020. The agency will lead the brand's consumer public relations efforts for the U.S. This includes supporting its suite of existing health and wellness products as well as new product launches, while also raising awareness for the brand's healthcare experts and telemedicine platform. Hims & Hers provides people access to experienced, licensed medical professionals who can consult and treat conditions related to primary care, sexual wellness, mental health, dermatological concerns, and more.

"We are thrilled to be working with Hims & Hers as their purpose-driven mission and commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our agency's own core values," said Gabrielle Zucker, President of KWT Global and HL Group. "On the heels of our merger with HL Group, this win is a true testament to the strength of our combined forces and we look forward to supporting Hims & Hers exponential growth with an integrated team of practitioners across PR, social and digital."

Hims & Hers was launched in November 2017 with the aim of expanding healthcare access and empowering consumers by destigmatizing common health and wellness concerns. The brand reaches people in all 50 states, offering carefully crafted and curated wellness products along with access to a variety of telemedicine services, including provider consultations and prescription fulfillment. A testament to its growth, Hims & Hers recently expanded its offerings into mental health with the launches of free, anonymous online support groups to address mental health issues such as anxiety, stress and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic and one-on-one telepsychiatry sessions, which launched last month.

"Our mission of making healthcare accessible for as many people as possible is more important now than it has ever been before," noted Hilary Coles, Co-Founder & VP of Merchandising. "As we continue to expand the reach of Hims & Hers, with new mental health offerings and our first in-house pharmacy fulfillment center for example, I am beyond excited and proud to have a partner like KWT Global to drive our message forward and help us meet our goals."

Leveraging the agency's breadth of telemedicine, lifestyle and wellness experience, KWT Global's program will focus on expanding Hims & Hers reach within the market and gain prominence with new audiences. Hims & Hers will join the agencies' strong roster of consumer brands including Blink Fitness, IRONMAN, Bonobos, UGG and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

ABOUT KWT GLOBAL

KWT Global is a global brand strategy and public relations agency that employs a purpose-driven, design-thinking approach to marketing and communications. As a multi-specialist agency, we serve clients across dozens of industries and sectors, and combine the most impactful elements of media relations, influencer engagement, digital and social media, and content marketing to help our clients articulate and demonstrate their best 'selves.' In May of 2020, KWT Global merged with HL Group, combining the agencies' talent and capabilities. KWT Global is headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London and Toronto. We are a member of MDC Partners' (NASDAQ: MDCA ) Doner Partner Network. For more information, visit kwtglobal.com or hlgroup.com.

ABOUT HIMS & HERS

Hims & Hers is an end-to-end telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans quality, convenient and affordable care through a computer or smartphone. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

