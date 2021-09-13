Hindman Auctions' Fall Fine Art Sales to Feature Significant Works by Martin Wong, Nicolai Fechin, Thomas Hart Benton, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Ivan Albright, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Kerry James Marshall

Over 120 lots of paintings, sculpture and works on paper from the 19 th and the 20 th centuries will be offered in the September 27 th American and European Art auction. The standout lot will be Nicolai Fechin's Study of a Woman (Portrait of Elena Konstantinovna Luksch-Makowsky) from circa 1906-1908 (lot 46; estimate: $600,000-800,000). Additional information can be found via the auction page and catalogue .

Highlights of the September 28th Post War and Contemporary Art auction, which will feature 80 works, include Martin Wong's Persuit (El Que Gane Pierde - He Who Wins Looses) (lot 18; estimate: $500,000-700,000). Additional noteworthy lots include Hans Hofmann's Mutation in Transition (lot 32; estimate $500,000-700,000), Esteban Vicente's Corola from 1997 (lot 30; estimate: $40,000-60,000) and Yvonne Thomas' Canyon (lot 31; estimate: $30,000-50,000). Additional information can be found via the auction page and catalogue.

The September 29th Prints & Multiples auctions will present nearly 200 works of art by a range of iconic artists from Andy Warhol to Pablo Picasso to Kerry James Marshall. Top lots include Andy Warhol's John Wayne from his 1986 Cowboys and Indians portfolio (lot 33; estimate: $40,000-60,000). There will also be a strong session of Pablo Picasso ceramics including Picasso's Service Visage Noir (lot 109; estimate: $50,000-70,000). Additional information can be found via the auction page and catalogue.



Bidding begins at 10 am CT each day. Bidders will be able to participate via absentee bid, by phone or live online through the Digital Bid Room.



