Hinge Partners with The Lesbian Bar Project to Save Lesbian Bars Across the Country

"The bars that comprise The Lesbian Bar Project are not only a safe space but an essential part of LGBTQIA+ culture," said Justin McLeod, Founder and CEO of Hinge. "Our hope is that this support will help these sacred spaces to stay open through this summer and beyond." The bars in the program include a number of iconic, decades-old institutions that have been at the center of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, like Henrietta Hudson in New York City, Alibi in Oklahoma City, OK, and The Lipstick Lounge in Nashville, TN.

Hinge will educate all of its U.S. users about the importance of LGBTQIA+ establishments and encourage them to send a Rose — a premium like on the app — for a good cause. Hinge will contribute net proceeds from the U.S. sale of Roses on Sunday, August 8th to The Lesbian Bar Project, with a minimum contribution of $50,000. Additionally, the company has worked with The Lesbian Bar Project to identify which bars need financial support, and the stimulus payments will be split equally amongst the participating bars.

LGBTQIA+ singles can also build a connection with a date while visiting one of the participating bars. Daters will be able to get to know each other better through interactive experiences curated by Hinge, including Prompts throughout the space that are proven to spark a great conversation.

"We are thrilled to continue to support lesbian bars through a new program with Hinge, following the success of our recent Pride Month campaign with Jägermeister's #SAVETHENIGHT initiative," said Elina Street, The Lesbian Bar Project co-director. "As people begin to date in-person again, we encourage them to visit their local lesbian bars and help preserve the remaining, and vital, LGBTQIA+ establishments."

Hinge's partnership with The Lesbian Bar Project is its latest initiative supporting LGBTQIA+ daters while fostering meaningful relationships not only in the app but, most importantly, in person. Earlier this summer, the company introduced pronouns and sexual orientation descriptors in the app so that all users can fully show up as themselves on their profiles.

To learn more about The Lesbian Bar Project, please visit www.lesbianbarproject.com.

About Hinge

Hinge is the dating app for people who want to get off dating apps. In today's digital world, singles are so busy matching that they're not actually connecting, in person, where it counts. Hinge is on a mission to change that. So we built a dating app that's designed to be deleted. Currently, the team is setting up a date every 2 seconds. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll have unique conversations over what you've shared on your detailed profile. We're for people who want to get off the app and out on great dates. And it's resonating. For two years running, Hinge has been the fastest-growing dating app in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) acquired Hinge in 2018.

About The Lesbian Bar Project

In the 1980s, there were roughly 200 lesbian bars in the U.S. Today, that number is fewer than 25. As the bars continue to disappear at a staggering rate, Co-Directors Erica Rose and Elina Street established The Lesbian Bar Project — in partnership with Jägermeister's #SAVETHENIGHT initiative — as a promotional campaign dedicated to celebrating, supporting, and preserving the remaining lesbian bars that exist in the United States. The Lesbian Bar Project seeks to promote and restore these vital queer establishments, helping them not only survive but thrive in a post-pandemic landscape.

