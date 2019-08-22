Hino Trucks Commemorates Milestone Truck Delivery To Penske Truck Leasing

"Hino is an important supplier of trucks to our leasing and rental business," said Penske Truck leasing Chairman Roger Penske. "I am honored to accept delivery of the 20,000 th truck produced by Hino in the United States on behalf of Penske Truck Leasing and would like to congratulate the entire team at Hino on the achievement of this significant milestone."

The 20,000th truck is a 2020 model 268A a part of Hino's line-up of Class 6 & 7 conventional trucks that have garnered an industry reputation for providing the lowest cost of ownership in its class. Hino's 268 model is specifically well suited for the lease and rental market segment where Hino has grown to 10 percent of the market. The 20,000th truck will be a part of Penske Truck Leasing's commercial rental fleet.

"This has been a landmark week in the history of Hino Trucks. We have officially opened the doors of our new 1 million sq ft manufacturing plant, and are commemorating a milestone delivery to our longstanding partner Penske Truck Leasing. They continue to guide and support our growth in North America and we look forward to continuing to provide them with best in class trucks," said Shigehiro Matsuoka, President & CEO for Hino Trucks.

"We're honored to receive the 20,000th Hino truck into our fleet. We congratulate the entire Hino and Toyota organizations on achieving this milestone," said Brian Hard, President and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing. "Hino is a valued and trusted supplier and we appreciate their ongoing support and collaboration in our work together."

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Celebrating its 50th year in business, Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit GoPenske.com to learn more.

