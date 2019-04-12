Hino Trucks Launches New Accessories Website With An Opportunity To Win Some Chrome!

"Since its launch, HinoStyle accessories have grown into a popular specialty product line for both Hino Conventional and COE trucks, which is why we are excited to introduce a new website and focus on this product. Our goal is to add convenience for owners that are looking to stylize the look of their trucks as well as provide more chrome options," said John Donato, Vice President of Parts Operations for Hino Trucks. "We are continually developing new designs for the latest models, expanding our market and offering new ways and approaches at enhancing the look and resale value of a vehicle."

HinoStyle accessories are exclusive to authorized Hino Truck dealerships. The current lineup of parts includes wheel accessories, interior and exterior accessories such as seat covers, floor mats, sun visors and steps to name a few. For a complete dealer listing and to view the HinoStyle accessories catalog, please visit www.hinostyle.com.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

