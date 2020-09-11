Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates, a Division of IBJI, Completes 100th Surgery for Young Adult Hip Dysplasia

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates, a division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, reached a significant milestone this past week by completing their 100th combined hip arthroscopy and periacetabular osteotomy for young adult hip dysplasia.

Hinsdale Orthopaedics started this project at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital nearly 10 years ago. In addition to numerous academic presentations, a number of peer-reviewed publications have stemmed from this work. The participating physicians are planning additional investigations reviewing the long-term outcomes and continued evolution of the surgical technique.

Dr. Justin LaReau, orthopedic surgeon at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, reflects on his journey to reaching this milestone, "I am grateful to all of the individuals who invested time, effort, and energy to bring this revolutionary procedure to our facility. I would like to recognize Marge Kearney and Mickey Nottoli for their outstanding efforts in nursing. Furthermore, I must thank Mr. Peter Dennis Eustaquio for scrubbing the vast majority of these complex cases with endless tables full of instruments and equipment. Lastly, I must recognize my co-surgeon Benjamin Domb for his collaborative vision and ambition."

Patients have travelled from many states to receive surgical care at Hinsdale Orthopaedics' facility, including the following: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Montana, and Tennessee. Ranging from the ages of 14 to 53, these patients have included college baseball, soccer, volleyball, and softball players, mothers, Ironman triathletes, dancers, ironworkers, and EMTs. A number of these individuals have transformed their own patient experience into careers in health care, including hip dysplasia research, nursing, and physical therapy.

We have a number of cases scheduled during the upcoming fall season and look forward to continuing to provide this cutting-edge procedure for many years to come to help our patients Move Better, Live Better.

Hinsdale Orthopaedics joined IBJI on April 1, 2020. Providing patients with IBJI's expanded resources and additional access to high-quality orthopedic care.

