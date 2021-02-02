Hip Revolutionizes the Commute With First-Ever Dynamic Corporate Shuttle Platform for the Post-Pandemic Workplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip, the mobility start-up that pioneered tech-first transportation for daily commuters, today announced a game-changing enterprise platform, that gives companies turn-key commuter shuttle & employee transportation programs that are resilient and flexible for the post-pandemic workplace taking shape.

In addition to the highly-rated Hip commuter app, the full-service platform includes route planning & management tools, contact tracing and a robust analytics dashboard, along with five-star transportation service with the highest health & safety standards. The company secured $12 million in funding led by NFX and Magenta Venture Partners, with participation by AltaIR Capital, and former Uber, Booking.com, and Google executives to grow engineering, global sales and operations.

"The way corporate America 'works' is changing; the future of the workplace will look very different than it does now," says Gigi Levy Weiss, General Partner at NFX. "We invested in Hip because we saw the impact that their technology will have on commuters and employers bringing their workforce back to the office in this new post-pandemic environment, creating opportunities for corporations to keep employees safe and keep their businesses operating optimally."

The innovative new platform gives companies a flexible employee transportation option, and uses dynamic route optimization algorithms to ensure the most efficient set of shuttle routes and vehicles are used every day, minimizing employee time commuting, and controlling company spend. With the highly-rated Hip app, employees book tickets, reserve seats, and track their transportation in real time. The enterprise platform offers tools like contact tracing and vehicle capacity controls, plus customizable features like an in-app health & safety consent flow, to make returning to the office safe and smooth.

"Creating a comfortable, convenient, and safe transportation option for employees will encourage them to return to the workplace," says Ran Levitzky, General Partner at Magenta Venture Partners. "Hip is leveraging technology to give companies & employees flexibility that the post-pandemic workplace requires for them to thrive."

With the change in the work environment, companies around the world are planning a hybrid approach with employees working partially from home and partially in the office. In a recent survey, 73% of companies said they plan to support a hybrid work model of both in-office and remote work. Hip's technology and managed-service platform lets companies solve their employees' new commute challenges, with key employee experience and safety features, while also maintaining the flexibility to accommodate the future commute.

A Hip commute is relaxed and pleasant, a key benefit to attracting employees back to the office. Hip offers a full-service commuter platform with its game-changing technology on clean, spacious vehicles with productivity enhancements like wifi and power outlets, or Hip can integrate its commute mobility-as-a-service software platform with companies' existing ground transportation providers.

About Hip

Hip is a pioneering mobility technology company based in New York City and Tel Aviv, with a mission to transform the daily commute. Hip's commute-as-a-service platform is available for organizations throughout the US, and major cities worldwide. For more information, visit https://ridehip.com .

Contact:

DeeDee Rudenstein

267-521-9654

[email protected]

SOURCE Hip

Related Links

https://ridehip.com

