Hiperwall 8.0 Adds Video Wall Zone Control, High Frame Rate 4K Content Support and Simplified Content Sharing Between Systems

IRVINE, Calif, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperwall, Inc., a leader in IP-based video wall and signage control solutions, today announced version 8.0 of its powerful, hardware-agnostic video wall control software. One of the most value-adding upgrades to the company's software to date, Hiperwall 8.0 unlocks extremely powerful features that dramatically improve content integrity, system performance, and content sharing.

Zone Control and Permissions

Ideal for control rooms, HiperZones, a game changing new feature of Version 8.0, allows video wall administrators to maintain integrity of displayed content by reducing the possibility of unwanted interference by users. HiperZones provides admins the ability to define multiple access-controlled zones on a single video wall – turning one video wall into a group of several smaller video wall regions. This feature is ideal for maintaining order within a control room, especially during mission-critical operations, as it enables only designated operators to access, share content to and manipulate their assigned zone of the video wall. Combined with a HiperOperator license, a user can remotely access and share content to their assigned zone from any Windows PC or tablet. Admins with full permissions can access all regions, move objects between them, and take over the entire wall when necessary.

"Our software-driven AV over IP architecture provides us the freedom to constantly innovate powerful new video wall control features that our customers can easily put to use via a software upgrade," said Dr. Stephen Jenks, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder at Hiperwall. "Version 8.0 of our Hiperwall video wall software will likely prove to be one of the most significant upgrades for customers with mission-critical operations. Our new HiperZones feature adds a powerful layer of user and content management capabilities that keeps displayed information focused while providing admins unprecedented control of their video wall system's operation."

Simple, Organized Sharing Between Video Walls

Due to the complex network security requirements many government agencies, security operations centers and network operations centers have in place, sharing content between multiple video walls can be challenging and compromising to network security integrity. Hiperwall Version 8.0 adds HiperCast Pull, a solution that simplifies HiperCast configurations (HiperCast connects Hiperwall video wall systems no matter where they are in the world), making it capable of sharing content between an organization's various Hiperwall-powered video walls, without any network or server changes.

"HiperCast Pull was created with direct feedback from several customers. Many large organizations with multiple video walls, often with those walls connected to very high-security networks, need to share content between their various locations. Rather than punch through the network firewall by port-forwarding to each Hiperwall system, we streamlined the process by directing the controllers to pull content from the HiperCast server, reducing security risks and simplifying system and network setup," Jenks continued.

Users will now find a 'HiperCast Pull' button at the bottom of the sources tab. Clicking this button brings up a menu of in-network video walls to connect to, and once connected it users can select which sources they require from all available sources, reducing clutter of unnecessary content sources in the sources tab.

Enhanced Efficiency for Higher Quality Content

The new HiperSource Streamer+ technology helps video wall users maximize the visualization capabilities of Hiperwall Certified HiperView PCs from Seneca, and modern UHD displays by now supporting seamless output of 4K content at 60 frames per second. Because of the upgraded foundational technology that HiperSource Streamer+ is based on, content streams are more efficient than ever, allowing Hiperwall video walls to support more concurrent content streams from a single HiperSource Streamer PC.

Version 8.0 also rings in HiperView+, a no-cost license upgrade for customers with HiperView PCs equipped with NVIDIA graphics cards. Based on HiperView Quantum technology, the same technology Hiperwall developed for seamless DV-LED video performance across multiple videowall controllers, HiperView+ delivers high-performance content drawing and synchronized video decoding that enhances HiperView PC performance and video playback capabilities. Support for Intel-based graphics is in development.





