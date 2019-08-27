HIPPEAS® Spreading Peas & Love with a Pledge to Whole Kids Foundation

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers of plant-based snacks, HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs, is pleased to announce it is donating up to $50,000 to Whole Kids Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Whole Foods Market. The company's contribution is affiliated with the organization's annual "Growing Healthy Kids Campaign," and will be invested to support grants for school gardens, salad bars and beehives, helping 7.3 million children make healthy food choices. For every HIPPEAS 4oz. bag, including their new Nacho Vibes flavor, and 6-pack of 1oz. bags sold at Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S. from August 28th until September 17th, HIPPEAS will donate a portion of sales to Whole Kids Foundation.

"We are always looking for ways that we can help support local communities and families and are inspired by the work that Whole Kids Foundation is doing," said HIPPEAS VP of Marketing, Lindsey Valliere. "We are pleased and humbled to participate in the 'Growing Healthy Kids Campaign' that builds awareness about healthy eating habits in kids and increases access to healthy foods in schools. We encourage everyone to please pick up a 4oz. bag or a 6-pack of 1oz. bags of HIPPEAS at your local Whole Foods Market today to reach our donation goal of $50,000."

In 2011, natural and organic retailer Whole Foods Market, established Whole Kids Foundation as an expansion of its mission to provide children with access to healthy food choices through partnerships with schools, educators and organizations. The nonprofit provides grants for schools, which include school gardens, salad bars and educational beehives.

"We are so grateful to have such strong support from Whole Foods Market vendors who share our passion for inspiring families to improve children's nutrition and wellness," said, Nona Evans, President and Executive Director of Whole Kids Foundation. "With this contribution, we will be able to continue our mission of helping millions of children make healthy food choices."

To donate to Whole Kids Foundation and learn more about the nonprofit, visit: www.wholekidsfoundation.org

HIPPEAS® organic chickpea puffs are gluten-free, vegan and totally delicious. They have 4 grams of plant protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving. The puffs come in five far-out flavors; Vegan White Cheddar, new Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, Sriracha Sunshine, and new Himalayan Happiness.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® are a range of Organic Chickpea Puffs embarking on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. Light and crunchy with 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving, HIPPEAS® are USDA organic, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO and vegan. Chickpea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® partners with local charities to change things for the better, one puff at a time.

For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks .

