Hippo Premium Packaging Helps Launch Wisdom Essentials Brand of CBD in Unique Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging (www.hippopackaging.com), a leading provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the legal cannabis industry, announced it participated in a unique collaboration with several agencies to bring a new brand of CBD to the market. The principals of the agencies met when they served as members of the NCIA Marketing and Advertising Committee.

Hippo Premium Packaging worked in a unique collaboration with several agencies to bring the Wisdom Essentials brand of CBD to the market.

Wisdom Essentials, an innovative line of CBD products catering to mid-life consumers, was seeking expert help to bring its new brand to the market. The company initially hired the Eleven agency to create a name for the brand and design the logo and guidelines. Cannabis Creative was then brought on board to create Wisdom Essential's e-commerce website, design the company's packaging, and strategize the digital marketing plan for the new CBD brand. They hired Outfront Solutions to define the core consumer and develop the brand strategy, attributes, and messaging. Hippo was brought on board to handle the packaging production and printing.

Kary Radestock, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging, said it was wonderful working with this group of marketing and design experts.

"It was a great collaboration with an amazing group of companies. Each brought specific expertise to the project," Radestock said. "Although these agencies have some overlapping skill sets, the client utilized each company's core strengths to get the best possible results."

Denis Keane, Co-Founder of Wisdom Essentials, said that he called a number of packaging companies before hiring Hippo.

"Of all the packaging companies we talked to, Kary and her team demonstrated the most in-depth knowledge and provided complete transparency," Keane commented. "Another packaging company tried to hide about $3000 in shipping costs, but Kary was upfront, honest, and simply a joy to work with."

For more information on Hippo Premium Packaging, call: 619-269-0939, or visit: www.hippopackaging.com.

For more information on Wisdom Essentials, visit: www.wisdomessentials.com.

About Hippo Premium Packaging:

Hippo Premium Packaging provides compelling, unique, and innovative packaging and branding solutions to the cannabis and hemp industries. As the winner of several prestigious international awards, Hippo has a team of design, compliance, branding, printing and production experts who create powerful packaging solutions that build premium brands.

CONNECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/hippopackaging

Twitter: @HippoPackaging

Instagram: instagram.com/hippopackaging

Pinterest: pinterest.com/hippopackaging

YouTube: youtu.be/DMC5D5dLW-4

Website: www.hippopackaging.com

MEDIA:

[email protected]

SOURCE Hippo Premium Packaging