Hippo Technologies, Inc., Celebrates Successful Inaugural Year, Provides Company Updates

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Technologies' ™ (Hippo) , a virtual care company delivering solutions for healthcare and medical education, today celebrated its first year in business.

Founded by Patrick Quinlan, M.D. and Brian Hamilton, and Co-Founded by Wale Sulaiman, M.D., Craig Williams, Esq., and George King, Hippo introduces a Polymorphic Medicine approach, delivering the optimal blend of self-care, physical care, and virtual care.

Having been formally incorporated in February 2020, Hippo is pleased to provide a company update outlining its milestones over the last 12 months.

Executive Team

Hippo's executive team is made up of experienced leaders who are multi-dimensional professionals with varied expertise across the company formation, corporate governance, healthcare, technology and mobile device sectors globally.

Pat Quinlan, CEO, brings to the company an extensive history in healthcare delivery, government relations and international business development. Quinlan is CEO Emeritus of the Ochsner Health System and lead director for the PanAmerican Life insurance Group.

Hippo Technologies President, Brian Hamilton, co-founded RealWear, Inc., which has been dubbed the "gold standard" for hands-free industrial wearable headsets for the connected worker. In this position Hamilton helped to establish a global sales force and ISV/Channel network in more than 50 countries.

Wale Sulaiman , Chief Medical Officer, is a skilled neurosurgeon, and concurrently serves as CEO and Chairman of RNZ Global Ltd., a leader in healthcare development, operations, and management in sub-Saharan Africa.

Craig Williams, EVP Strategy & General Counsel, is widely respected in the global non-profit community for his 30+ years of service in leading organizations. These include Robert Woods Johnson Medical Center, The Archdiocese of New York, MedShare, and Conquer Paralysis Now.

George King, Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer, has held leadership positions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Abu Dhabi (UAE). King's experience includes Wall Street with Mudge Rose and investment bank Credit Suisse. He is the co-founder or Chairman of three publicly traded global telecom and satellite technology companies. His board experience includes Chairman and Vice Chairman roles and Chair of the Audit Committee in a multitude of companies.

Hippo Virtual Care (HVC)

Hippo's flagship product, the Hippo Virtual Care™ (HVC) platform, was introduced to the market through more than 20 hospitals across China at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the cities of Wuhan, Suzhou, Kunshan, Guangzhou, and Xian. Following the success in Wuhan, Hippo completed subsequent program rollouts at RNZ Global in Nigeria and tier one institutions throughout the US. To date, HVC has been deployed on six continents, with significant operations in Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Using HVC's hands-free, voice-activated devices and smart glasses, clinicians are able to communicate in real-time with remote colleagues, retrieve medical records, and automatically access files and imaging during patient examinations, procedures, consults and rounding. The platform has proven to improve clinical efficiency, allow faster triage, and enable smarter clinical decision making and enhanced engagement with patients.

HVC has since developed several modules to support the digital transformation of clinical workflows including a Telehealth Suite, Education and Nursing Suite, Home Health and Remote Monitoring Suite, and Care Team Collaboration Suite.

HVC is equipped with the AES256 encryption and, in addition to HIPAA and GDPR compliance, it supports FEDRAMP and is an Authority to Operate platform. Hippo Technologies is engaged in creating compliance passports for some of the complex organizations and governments.

Hippo Healthcare Institute for Virtual Education (HIVE)

In October 2020, the company launched the Hippo HIVE , a knowledge forum and meeting place for members to distribute virtual care information through white papers, blogs, interviews, articles, and research. Developed to be an education epicenter, the purpose of the HIVE is to democratize healthcare and education, making access affordable and available to all.

In January 2021, Hippo partnered with EVERFI, Inc., the leading social impact education innovator, to provide members with comprehensive Wellness and Mental Health Programs focused on raising confidence and increasing knowledge around wellness and mental health, prescription drugs, and financial responsibility. The digital content library features more than 55 learning sequences including interactive videos, surveys, and scenario-based learning in a mobile-first design, and is available in both English and Spanish.

Hippo Global Health Initiative (HGHI)

In November 2020, Hippo and the Children of War Foundation (COWF) made history by deploying the first real-time HVC triage for children with time-sensitive medical conditions in isolated refugee encampments along the Syria-Jordan border. Coupled with the HVC platform, COWF's physicians utilize Hippo's hands-free mobility solutions to video conference live with colleagues and specialists around the world to aid their limited resources on the ground.

As a result of the partnership and the desire to expand these efforts to additional countries in need, Hippo launched the Hippo Global Health Initiative , an inclusive organization focused on providing services to low and middle income countries in need.

Concurrently, Founder and Executive Director of COWF, Amel Najjar, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of HGHI. Over the course of the next three years, HGHI plans to supply 10,000 headsets to 65 medical learning hubs at academic and expert institutions across more than 50 countries.

"Hippo is focused on delivering access to healthcare for all through technology and is committed to changing virtual care as we know it in a post-COVID world by delivering the full mobility solution which is required for technology adoption in the complex world of healthcare," said Hamilton. "We are extremely proud of what the team has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time and look forward to continued growth in 2021."

For more information on Hippo Technologies Inc., please visit www.myhippo.life

About Hippo Technologies, Inc.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., is a leading virtual care company servicing the healthcare and medical education sectors. The Hippo Virtual Care™ platform includes a hands-free, voice-activated, head-worn tablet and HIPAA/GDPR compliant software allowing clinicians to communicate and video conference in real time with remote colleagues and students, search medical records, and automatically access files and imaging during patient examinations, procedures, consultations and rounding. Hippo delivers a unique "through the eyes of the clinician" experience with all the safety and convenience of remote care. For more information, please visit https://myhippo.life/contact/

SOURCE Hippo Technologies

Related Links

http://www.myhippo.life

