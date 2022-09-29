Hippo Unwraps New "Earth Friendly" Sustainable Packaging Collection at MJ Unpacked

Company takes leadership position in providing environmentally-friendly packaging options to the cannabis and hemp industries

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging (www.hippopackaging.com), the award-winning provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the cannabis and hemp industries, announced it will unveil its new Earth Friendly Collection of sustainable packaging at the MJ Unpacked Conference at the MGM Grand, September 28-30, 2022.

Earth-Friendly Sustainable Packaging Collection from Hippo Premium Packaging. www.hippopackaging.com

Hippo has the largest selection of premium packaging solutions under one roof, and is proud to now offer sustainable packaging options featuring innovative materials such as compostable containers and flexible bags, hemp packaging, ocean reclaimed plastic, and other exciting new products.

Kary Radestock, Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging, said the new "Earth Friendly" line of packaging not only gives companies an intelligent and affordable way to meet their sustainability goals, but also helps them stay ahead of the competition, and ultimately, sell more products.

"Over 75% of consumers say they consider sustainability when making a purchasing decision," Radestock said. "And nearly 90% say they would be willing to spend more for sustainable products. So it just makes good business sense for companies to utilize these inventive and beautiful 'green' packaging solutions."

Hippo has a limited number of sample sets of their new Earth Friendly packaging. If you are interested in receiving a sample set, stop by the Hippo booth (#334) at MJ Unpacked, or call the company at: 619-269-0939.

In addition to exhibiting at the conference, the Hippo CEO will also make an appearance at the Clio Cannabis Awards, announcing the winner of "The Best of 420."

This award is given by the NCIA (National Cannabis Industry Association), and is judged distinctly from the other Clio awards. Radestock came up with the idea for the award and spearheaded its development in her roles as a Member and now Chair of the NCIA Marketing and Advertising Committee.

For more information about Hippo, visit: www.hippopackaging.com

ABOUT:

Hippo specializes in designing beautiful custom packaging for the cannabis and hemp industries. The company has the largest selection of premium packaging solutions under one roof, and with over 25-years experience, has a depth of expertise that is hard to match.

Hippo provides incomparable customer service, and has an in-house compliance department to help companies navigate complex packaging regulations.

CONNECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/hippopackaging

Twitter: @HippoPackaging

Instagram: instagram.com/hippopackaging

YouTube: youtu.be/DMC5D5dLW-4

Website: www.hippopackaging.com

SOURCE Hippo Premium Packaging