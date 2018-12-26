Hire A Pro Announces New Construction Services App

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Release of their new browser app, Hire A Pro announced immediate availability of their new contractor & handyman site located at HireAProHireAPro.Org & SnapBid.Org, enabling home & business owners to use their smartphones to get immediate pricing for their needed tasks or remodeling projects so they can decide if they want to Hire A Pro or DIY. Hire A Pro also unveiled their latest SnapBid App which streamlines users needs for home or business services regarding construction or handyman related projects.

SnapBid.Org | Get Prices From Pro's For Your Projects & Tasks Before You Hire! Before You Hire A Pro You Want A Good Price! SnapBid.Org Is Your Powerful & Fast Way To Get Great Prices From Pro's So You Can Decide Before You Hire! HireAPro.Org Is America's Fastest Growing Contractor Site Because It's Owned & Operated By Real Contractors Who Know. SnapBid.Org Lets You Get Prices In Advance So You Can Decide If You Want To Hire A Pro Or DIY! If You Have 2 Minutes - Then You Can SnapBid A Quote Now

"This product requires no download and there's no app to setup, just go to the snapbid.org site and click start; and within 2 min or less you're done!" said Aaron Jones, CEO, at Hire A Pro.

"Home and Business Owners Everywhere Need Knowledgeable Contractors & Handymen that can help them in their everyday lives, but first and foremost, they need to know they're getting a good deal for the work they need done," said Aaron Jones, CEO.

Hire A Pro.Org, the national construction company who has thousands of subscribers that provide home and business owners nationwide with everything from construction services to handyman projects, recently committed to deploying the HireAProHireAPro.Org & SnapBid.Org site and SnapBidHireAPro.Org & SnapBid.Org site, which will enable all Hire A Pro subscribing contractors and handymen to effectively see the project details in advance of actually visiting the owners home or business which will speed up the response time for owners needing immediate help.



HireAPro.Org & SnapBid.Org Availability

HireAPro.Org & SnapBid.Org is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of Hire A Pro's commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. HireAPro.Org & SnapBid.Org Is available for immediate use at HireAPro.Org.

Founded in 2016, Hire A Pro is an up-and-coming national leader in crowdsourcing for contractors and handymen, much like Home Advisor or Task Rabbit. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help home and business owners hire a pro for themselves using qualified handymen and contractors. Later in the early part of April 2019, Hire A Pro Will Be Unveiling Hire A Pro OnDemand.Com Nationwide to the industry which will allow users to pick available vendors in their area much like using Uber or Lyft. Hire A Pro is dedicated to helping industry professionals and home and business owners streamline their efforts in meeting and communicating through professional technologies.

