Hire Heroes USA & Correlation One Partner on Novel Program to Train 10,000 U.S. Professionals from Underrepresented Communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Heroes USA has partnered with Correlation One to promote Correlation One's new 'Data Science for All' (DS4A) / Empowerment Program, a free, virtual data analytics training and job placement program for U.S. students and professionals from underrepresented communities. The training, which launches in October, will be led by an instructor team from Ivy League universities and connect participants with jobs at top corporate sponsors.

Hire Heroes USA joins additional marquee partners like the National Society of Black Engineers, HBCU Connect, and the Association of Latino Professionals for America to introduce this program to its community of military veterans and spouses.

"Data fluency is the most critical skill of the future," said Rasheed Sabar and Sham Mustafa, Correlation One Co-Founders and Co-CEOs. "Hire Heroes USA is taking a substantial and productive step in promoting this program among its clients, since military veterans often have the foundational skills to excel in data roles, but sometimes lack the context as they transition to the private sector."

As part of this partnership, Hire Heroes USA's clients will be given preference in the highly competitive application pool. "It's important to us that this program includes a number of different groups that are historically underrepresented, including veterans; this diversity will give participants a richer program experience, and help us accomplish our goal to create truly equal access to the jobs of the future," said Sabar and Mustafa.

The DS4A / Empowerment program will launch on October 24th, 2020, with an initial cohort of 500 participants. Live video lessons will be taught by Professor Natesh Pillai, Correlation One's Chief Scientist and tenured Professor of Statistics at Harvard University. Joining Professor Pillai will be a team of 20 Teaching Assistants and 100 mentors, all contributing live to the course.

At the conclusion of the program, participants will present real data projects, receive certificates, and have the opportunity to be recruited for jobs with leading corporate sponsors from the technology, financial services, consulting, consumer products, and other sectors.

"Veterans are some of the most talented candidates on the job market - professionals with leadership experience, diverse perspectives, and immediately applicable skill sets," said Ross Dickman, Hire Heroes USA CEO. "This partnership with Correlations One allows our clients in the military community to deepen their data science skills and make a significant impact as they move into new roles in the civilian workforce."

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org .

About Correlation One

Correlation One builds technology solutions to help clients navigate the data talent market and promote our mission of making data science for all. We promote data literacy through global data science competitions, rigorous data skills assessments, and enterprise-grade data science education. Correlation One has built an expert community of 250,000+ data scientists and 600+ relationships with leading universities in the US, China, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. Our solutions are used by some of the most elite employers around the world in finance, technology, healthcare, insurance, consulting, and governmental agencies. Correlation One is committed to promoting a more inclusive global AI ecosystem, including dedicated programs for advancing more women and people from underrepresented communities in data science. For more information, visit correlation-one.com.

