Hireology Acquires Employee Referral Platform EmployUs

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the leading recruitment CRM built for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, today announced the acquisition of employee referral technology provider, EmployUs . The acquisition further expands Hireology's solution set, helping customers attract and hire qualified talent from a range of channels including Google, Facebook, job boards and more. With EmployUs, Hireology customers will be able to fill positions faster by converting fragmented processes into a valuable employee referral program and broader recruitment strategy.

"As the economy reopens in the wake of the Covid pandemic, employers face a new challenge: finding enough people to hire," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "I'm excited for our customers to see firsthand how running a successful employee referral program can help build a more robust talent pipeline and accelerate hiring."

EmployUs is a modern employee referral software that empowers organizations to leverage their employees and their networks to help hire. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, EmployUs enables organizations like Syneos Health, Anderson Automotive Group, and Krispy Kreme to reward employees for recommending people to jobs, providing them with a pipeline of interested talent for open roles.

"Employee referrals are hired faster, stay employed longer and are more engaged compared to employees hired through other sources," said Ryan O'Donnell, CEO of EmployUs. "By bringing our solution together with Hireology, the market leader, employee referral programs will amplify existing sourcing strategies, saving time and reducing cost."

With the acquisition of EmployUs, Hireology customers will have the ability to easily design a referral program, invite employees to participate, get referrals, and manage rewards. Applicants referred will seamlessly flow into Hireology where hiring managers can automate communication and next steps for open roles or nurture referrals for future opportunities.

About EmployUs

EmployUs helps companies make employee referrals their #1 source of hires. Their modern employee referral software helps companies create referral programs, send campaigns, track referrals, and reward employees. Employers and staffing agencies that use EmployUs see employee referrals increase by 50-200% while boosting employee retention and reducing hiring costs. Founded in 2015 in Raleigh, North Carolina, EmployUs has served 100+ enterprise customers across 50+ countries. For more information, visit www.employus.com .

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare, hospitality, and professional and consumer services – more than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service, and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

