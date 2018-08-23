Hireology Announces Integration Partnership with BambooHR, a Leading Cloud-Based HR Software Provider for Small Businesses

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the nation's leading integrated hiring and talent management platform, announces an integration partnership with BambooHR, the industry's leading software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of HR for small and medium businesses. The partnership enables customers to benefit from using Hireology to source and hire quality candidates and automatically transfer new hires to BambooHR for ongoing HR management.

"Hireology is focused on providing a proven hiring process to enable organizations to build their best teams," said Adam Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Hireology. "But we know that an incredible experience can't end when the hire is made. That's why we're excited to work with the BambooHR team to maintain an industry-best experience through onboarding and ongoing HR management."

The Hireology and BambooHR partnership shows a strategic focus from both companies as the HR world continues to see demand for integrated, end-to-end systems. Today's HR leaders require best-in-class features across hiring, onboarding, payroll and HRIS. With Hireology and BambooHR, HR managers can save time, reduce errors and improve data access.

"Hireology provides the foundation for businesses to source and hire quality candidates. We will continue to integrate with other best-in-class providers like BambooHR so each platform can do what it does best, resulting in an ecosystem of complementary solutions," added Robinson.

"With Hireology now available on the BambooHR Marketplace, we're looking forward to serving our combined customers a more seamless experience between our two platforms," said Todd Grierson, senior director of business development and strategic initiatives at BambooHR. "We believe this integration will empower employees and managers to spend less time dealing with paperwork and processes and more time focusing on their people."

BambooHR helps thousands of growing companies track and manage time off, training, and other vital company and employee information. Through their intuitive cloud-based platform, HR leaders can easily track HRIS activity across organizations while providing employees with the tools they need to manage their benefits, onboarding, time off and more.

Current Hireology administrators interested in integrating their existing BambooHR account or signing up for a new BambooHR account can do so by emailing info@hireology.com.

HR teams currently using BambooHR can learn more Hireology through the BambooHR marketplace available within their existing application experience.

Excited to partner with Hireology? We want to hear from you. Learn about our partnership program and drop us a line through our partners page:



https://hireology.com/resources/technology-partners/

Hireology's integrated hiring and talent management platform empowers multi-location, owner-operated, and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips teams with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including automotive, fitness & wellness, education, healthcare, and professional services – more than 4,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

Serving more than 11,000 customers and supporting 1 million employees in over 100 countries, BambooHR is the leading provider of tools that power the strategic evolution of HR in small and medium businesses. BambooHR's cloud-based system is an intuitive, affordable way for growing companies to track and manage essential employee information in a personalized Human Resources Information System (HRIS). With BambooHR, HR managers have more time for meaningful work, executives get accurate, timely reports and employees can self-service their time off using a convenient mobile app. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit and Magnolia Market, among thousands of others worldwide. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr.

