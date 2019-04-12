Hireology Closes $27 Million in Series D Financing

CHICAGO, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, today announced it has closed $27 million in Series D financing led by Blue Cloud Ventures , with full participation from current investors Bain Capital Ventures and Baird Venture Partners , as well as Silicon Valley Bank.

This latest round of investment brings its total capital raised to $60.5 million and underscores Hireology's momentum and position of strength in the market. Funds will be used to accelerate the company's growth in new market verticals and to create features that further differentiate its product offering.

"Hireology's world class product and razor sharp focus on its customers' success in attracting, recruiting and onboarding talent has positioned the company as the go-to recruitment management platform for the automotive and healthcare sectors," said Mir Arif, Managing Partner of Blue Cloud Ventures. "We are excited to partner with Adam and the Hireology team on the next phase of their growth."

Hireology has experienced sustained, rapid growth, recently surpassing 6,500 customers and 200 employees. New recruitment marketing and candidate CRM solutions have transformed how customers attract, hire and integrate talent in today's competitive hiring market. This spring further saw the release of new functionality including enhanced SEO capabilities, text-to-recruit options and passive sourcing solutions.

"Blue Cloud Ventures brings the right approach and perspective to our business at an important juncture in our growth," said Adam Robinson, co-Founder and CEO of Hireology. "I could not be more excited to work with Mir and his team to take this business to a new level."

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 6,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

