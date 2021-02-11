Hiretual Unveils New Innovative Product, JobSeer, to Help Job Seekers Cut Through The Long Exhaustive Job Listings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JobSeer announces the release of its Chrome Extension tool to help individuals shorten the job search process with AI-powered job matching and recommendation features. JobSeer is a product launched by AI recruitment platform Hiretual to empower job seekers with accessible technology to prioritize job searches based on individual preferences and qualifications. Compatible with various job boards, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Google Jobs, Handshake, and Dice, JobSeer is a one-stop solution for job seekers to inform their job search and make better choices.

Cut Through The Long Exhaustive Job Listings

After speaking with hundreds of job seekers, JobSeer found that at least 85% of job seekers have never used a chrome extension tool for their job search. JobSeer built several top-notch features with these findings, including Smart Search Feature, Match Score Feature, Company Insights Feature, and Recruiters & Employee's Email Feature for this Chrome Extension. "JobSeer not only helped me find a job during the uncertain times, but it also allowed me to understand my qualifications better through the Match Score," said Jimmy Liu, Application Analyst at Ceridian.

With Smart Search, users can narrow their job search scope by entering the desired job title, skill set, location, and additional job preferences. At the same time, JobSeer provides recommended job titles and skills to expand the search. JobSeer also parses applicant resumes to compare experiences and skills to a job listing to calculate a match score to indicate candidacy while providing exact details of missing skills to make applicant resumes better. Detailed Company Insights is essential for optimizing the applicant's journey to understand the company's needs; therefore, JobSeer arranges in-depth information about its industry, revenue, size, funding rounds, and competitors. Lastly, JobSeer offers users companies' recruiter and employee emails to expand networking opportunities and increase visibility through connections and referrals.

"Hiretual began with a mission to make the internet recruiter-friendly, and we've successfully bridged thousands of employers to the candidates they're looking for with the help of great technology. Now, we want to put that power back in the hands of the many job seekers today who are struggling to find an employer who can change their lives for the better. With JobSeer, we're making that happen," said Steven Jiang, CEO, and co-founder at Hiretual.

About JobSeer:

Launched in 2021, JobSeer is the go-to AI-powered tool designed for job seekers. By integrating Hiretual's AI-driven data engine, JobSeer helps job seekers gain an advantage to navigate their job search in the technological world by discovering the most suitable roles based on preferences and qualifications. JobSeer cuts through the long exhaustive job listings on traditional job boards to narrow the job search scope to make the hiring process more effective with AI utilization.

Contact Information:

Rene Cheng

Content Marketing Growth Specialist

(408)-834-0186

[email protected]

Related Images

jobseer.png

JobSeer

Cut Through The Long Exhaustive Job Listings

Related Links

Go to JobSeer

SOURCE Hiretual