HireVue is First HR Technology Company to Create Expert Advisory Board to Guide Continued Ethical AI Development

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue, provider of the most comprehensive AI-driven talent assessment suite and video interviewing solutions, has created an Expert Advisory Board to help guide ethical AI development and to advise on issues of diversity and inclusion, algorithmic bias and data security and privacy. It is the first company developing artificial intelligence-driven products in the human resources technology industry to do so.

"HireVue considers the ethical development of AI along with data security and privacy to be core values," said HireVue Chief Technology Officer Loren Larsen. "Creating a level playing field for anyone seeking a job has always been our mission, and we have always endeavored to build products that are ethical by design. Having recently hosted our nine millionth video interview, we see the rapidly increasing pace at which our technology is impacting jobseekers, and we know how important it is that we formalize our principles. To that end, we're honored to consult with the world-class experts in algorithmic bias, IO psychology, and data privacy and security who have joined our Expert Advisory Board."

The HireVue Expert Advisory Board has confirmed its first four members and held its inaugural meeting at company headquarters. The experts participating in the board to date are:

Dr. Suresh Venkatasubramanian, Professor in the School of Computer Science at the University of Utah. Venkatasubramanian is known for his contributions to the study of algorithmic bias, computational geometry and data mining. He is a founding member of the ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability and Transparency, a multi-disciplinary conference that presents research on fairness, accountability and transparency in socio-technical systems. Venkatasubramanian is also a member of the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Utah.

Sheryl Falk, Partner and co-leader of the Global Privacy and Data Security Task Force at Winston & Strawn. Falk brings significant investigation and litigation experience to her practice to navigate regulatory issues and litigation arising out of privacy and data security matters. A former Assistant U.S. Attorney, she has 25 years of litigation experience before state and federal courts and arbitration panels.

Dr. Michael Campion, the Herman C. Krannert Chaired Professor of Management at Purdue University. Campion is the past president of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) and the 2010 winner of SIOP's Scientific Contribution Award. He is among the 10 most published authors in the top journals in his field for the last three decades and the second most cited author in textbooks in both I/O and Human Resource Management.

Ben Taylor, Chief AI Officer and co-founder at Ziff.ai. Taylor has over 14 years of machine learning experience, previously served as HireVue's Chief Data Scientist, and is known for his research on bias and for pushing the boundaries of what is possible with deep learning. Earlier in his career he worked in the semiconductor industry for Intel and Micron in photolithography, process control, and yield prediction, and as a Wall Street quant building sentiment stock models for a hedge fund trading the S&P 1500.

HireVue has consulted with its Expert Advisory Board on the AI Ethical Principles presented below.

"We have formalized the following ethical principles to guide our work:

We are committed to benefiting society.

We design to promote diversity and fairness.

We design to help people make better decisions.

We design for privacy and data protection.

We validate and test continuously."

For more information on the HireVue Expert Advisory Board, visit this page . For more information on the HireVue AI Ethical Principles, visit this page .

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent globally with Hiring Intelligence and its HireVue Video Interviewing platform. Using a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence, customers are hiring higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than nine million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, Hilton, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line, and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com .

