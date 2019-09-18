HIROMI ASAI Menswear Collection, Made of Kimono Textile, Debuts at Paris Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, (www.hiromiasainy.com) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented Kimonos on runway at New York Fashion Week in 2016. Then, HIROMI ASAI develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy and other major trade shows in USA every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection won accolade and got many international media coverage.

HIROMI ASAI SS20 for Paris Fashion Week HIROMI ASAI SS20 for Paris Fashion Week

The sales of HIROMI ASAI men's wear collection started in April 2019 at Flying Solo, located on the prime street in SoHo, New York, which introduces and sells independent and emerging fashion brands, and bi-annually produces fashion shows to demonstrate the latest collection of the participating brands at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. As a Flying Solo member HIROMI ASAI presented Spring-Summer 2020 men's wear collection on the runway on September 6, 2019.

HIROMI ASAI presents SS20 men's wear collection with Flying Solo colleagues during Paris Fashion Week at Salons Marceau, Paris on Saturday, September 28, 2019. This is the first time for HIROMI ASAI to show its latest collection at Paris Fashion Week. The theme of the collection is "The Creation of the Universe." HIROMI ASAI develops new textiles suitable for men's wears with craftsmen all over Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. HIROMI ASAI would like to demonstrate luxury and slow fashion with unique prominent textiles and sophisticated designs, made by outstanding tailoring techniques in Japan.

"We are excited to debut our men's collection at Paris Fashion Week. I am always challenging new to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. We got good responses from US press and buyers after the runway show at New York Fashion Week. I hope European people become more interested in our style though our Paris Fashion Week show," Ms. Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "I believe that the essence of Kimono is 'textile' not 'form.' It is our responsibility to hand over craftsmanship for production of Kimono textiles to the next generation. I believe that we are able to transform these unique traditional textiles into modern stylish fashion."

After debuts in both cities, HIROMI ASAI SS20 men's wear collection is available soon at Flying Solo as well as at several retailors in US and Europe.

